Walford’s One For Dunstan worth a wager at 13/2

One For Dunstan is a lightly raced and unexposed sort who looks on a workable mark and worth a wager at 13/2 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (4.23)

This Robert Walford trained five-year-old shaped with promise in three quick runs at the backend of 2019 without being knocked about and sent off at huge odds.

Those spins saw him allotted an opening handicap mark of 97 and he ran well off it when sent of the 6/1 second favourite and finishing fourth of 16 to Imperial Elysian in a class 4 over the 2m 5f trip of this at Kempton.

After racing in midfield, One For Dunstan made smooth headway to track the leaders thee from home. He then got outpaced before staying on again to be beaten 14 lengths.

It was a performance which suggested there was better to come from his lightly-raced sort who had clearly been brought along with handicaps in mind.

The assessor has been kind in dropping him 2lb for it and One For Dunstan is now able to race off 95 in this lower grade class 5 affair.

I think that could well underestimate his ability and the booking of Robbie Power to do the steering is an eye-cathcing one.

Walford also has a decent strike rate of just under 19 per cent at the venue in the last 12 months having saddled three winners and three placed from 16 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win One For Dunstan (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)