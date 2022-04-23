Don’t Desert Cosmic

Its Monday so that must mean Windsor, and their famous evening cards that used to be as much about a family party as they ever were about the racing. I can’t pretend I am knocked out by the overall quality but it is the beginning of the week after all, and the one I have settled on this evening is Cosmic Desert in the 7.25pm.

I admit I am a little confused why Aerospace carries the Godolphin first colours and am assuming William Buick will have had the choice and he has gone for the son of New Approach. Third on his only race to date at Newmarket I wasn’t overawed by that performance, though he was beaten by two stablemates, the winner ridden by Buick, and that suggests to me they all know exactly where he stands.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cosmic Desert 7.25pm Windsor 6/4 Bet365