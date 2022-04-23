Knight Could Win – Before It Gets Dark

Twelfth Knight was backed as if defeat was not an option on his debut at Lingfield in early March before going off a fraction of odds on and getting beaten over four lengths when coming home in third.

He has paid the ultimate price for that “failure” and has been gelded since, while trainer Archie Watson also adds first-time cheekpieces at Thirsk this afternoon. If seems fair to suggest that connections are throwing the kitchen sink at him this afternoon, and if the money is down as well, surely he can get off the mark in a race that might not take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twelfth Knight 6.05pm Thirsk 11/4 Bet365 and 888sport.com