Downtown Getaway worth another go in Kempton opener

Downtown Getaway failed to liev up to expectations on handicap debut, but following wind-surgery and a break looks worth another chance to cash-in on what looks a potentially lenient mark in the 12.40 at Kempton today.

After impressively landing a bumper at Fairyhouse by 12 lengths , this Nicky Henderson trained seven-year-old ran a blinde on debut for Nicku Henderson when a 1 3/4 length second of 13 to the now-rated 146-rated chaser Tidal Flow at Newbury

The fourth home Harambe, who finished 18 lenbgths behind selection, won the valauble Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle off 137 and is now rated 144.

That gives the form a strong look and Downtown Getaway duly built on that promise next time up when sfiffing to beat now 141-rated Champagne Well, who has finished runner-up in three Grade 2 contests in his last three starts.

He then found life too hot on his final start of the campaign when pitched into Grade 1 comoany and finishing a well-beaten seventh of 12 to Champ at Aintree Grand National Festival when sent off just 8/1

Downtown Getaway was allotted an opening handicap mark of just 131 on the back of those efforts and was backed off the boards on handicap debut at Newbury back in November only to stop as if shot three from home after travelling well and be pulled-up.

My first tought was that he had a breathing problem, so following a break and wind-surgery he looks worth another chnace to exploit what looks a lenient mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Downtown Getaway (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)