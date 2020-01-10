Dreamboat Annie weighted to go well at Lingfield

In the 3.55 at Lingfield today, Dreamboat Annie looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 17/2.

This Mark Usher trained five-year-old nare is on a long losing run of 19 javing not scored since landing a class 6 contest at Leicester back in Juky 2018 by four lengths off a mark of 59.

However, she has posted a numer of solid efforst to make the frame off marks ranging between 60 and 67 – inculding in class 5 company.

Dreamboat Annie also comes into the race on the back of two solid efforts at this venue, finishing runner-up to Kodiline and shaping better than the bare result last time out when racing out wide and leeping on to finish a two length fourth of 11 to Knockout Blow.

On both occasions she raced from 1lb out of the handicap, but Dreamboat Annie is now able to race in this class 6 off her correct mark of 45.

That is a career-low and gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of her form.

Both her wins have also come in this grade and the cheekpieces, in which she has been successful, also now go back on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dreamboat Annie (17/2 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power)