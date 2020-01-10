Time To Reason ticks plenty of boxes at Wolves

Having fallen in the weights, Time To Reason makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 7.15 at Wolverhampton today.

This Charlie Wallis trained seveb-year-old was last successful over the 5f trip of this at Chelmsford 11 months ago when scoring by 1/2 a lenhth in a class 6 off a rating of 64.

He backed that up with a solid 1/2 length third in a class 5 over 6f at the same venue off 66 and also ran well two starts later over 5f at Lingfield in a class 6 when a two length fourth to Brogans Bay off 65.

Tim To Reason is now able to race in this class 6 off a reduced rating of just 57 – a career-low having been rated as high as 98 in the past when trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh.

It gives him oustanding claims at the weights on the pick of his form now dropped back to 5f, a trip over which he has won and been placed three times in seven starts.

Time To Reason has also hit the frame in all three of his starts over course and distance when he was ridden by Richard Kingscote, whon is now reunited with him, on each occasion.

So taking all this into account, he looks to have lots going for him and the one to be on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Time To Reason (7/1 BetVictor, Boylesports)