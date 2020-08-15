Durrant replaces Anderson for World Series of Darts Finals

Kyle Anderson has withdrawn from the World Series of Darts Finals, and will be replaced in the 24-player field for next month’s event by Glen Durrant.
Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Anderson was one of the 12 invited players for the tournament, which will be held from September 18-20 at the Salzburgarena.
However, the Australian ace has withdrawn for personal reasons and will be replaced by Durrant, pictured, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC Order of Merit not currently in the event.
The final four places in the event will go to players from a Tour Card Holder’s Qualifier on Friday September 11 in Hildesheim.
Session times have now been confirmed for the event, as detailed below.
Coverage will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.
Tickets for the 2020 World Series of Darts Finals will available to purchase from Monday August 17.
2020 World Series of Darts Finals
September 18-20, Salzburgarena, Salzburg, Austria
Seeded Players
Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price
Michael Smith
Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall
Daryl Gurney
Gary Anderson
Invited Players
James Wade
Dave Chisnall
Ian White
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Glen Durrant
Mensur Suljovic
Fallon Sherrock
Simon Whitlock
Damon Heta
Cody Harris
Jeff Smith
Darius Labanauskas
Qualifiers x4
TBC – September 11
Session Times
Friday September 18 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
8x First Round games
Saturday September 19 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
8x Second Round games
Sunday September 20
Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (2015 local time, 1915 BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
NB: Coverage on ITV4 will commence from 2000 BST on Friday & Saturday.