Durrant replaces Anderson for World Series of Darts Finals

Kyle Anderson has withdrawn from the World Series of Darts Finals, and will be replaced in the 24-player field for next month’s event by Glen Durrant.

Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Anderson was one of the 12 invited players for the tournament, which will be held from September 18-20 at the Salzburgarena.

However, the Australian ace has withdrawn for personal reasons and will be replaced by Durrant, pictured, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC Order of Merit not currently in the event.

The final four places in the event will go to players from a Tour Card Holder’s Qualifier on Friday September 11 in Hildesheim.

Session times have now been confirmed for the event, as detailed below.

Coverage will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

Tickets for the 2020 World Series of Darts Finals will available to purchase from Monday August 17.

2020 World Series of Darts Finals

September 18-20, Salzburgarena, Salzburg, Austria

Seeded Players

Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith

Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson

Invited Players

James Wade

Dave Chisnall

Ian White

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Glen Durrant

Mensur Suljovic

Fallon Sherrock

Simon Whitlock

Damon Heta

Cody Harris

Jeff Smith

Darius Labanauskas

Qualifiers x4

TBC – September 11

Session Times

Friday September 18 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

8x First Round games

Saturday September 19 (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

8x Second Round games

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (2015 local time, 1915 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

NB: Coverage on ITV4 will commence from 2000 BST on Friday & Saturday.