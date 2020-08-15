Nordic Darts Masters moves to June 2021

The 2020 Nordic Darts Masters has been cancelled and will now be staged in June 2021 at Forum Copenhagen.

The inaugural World Series of Darts event in Denmark, being staged in conjunction with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), had initially been planned for June 2020 before being moved to October.

However, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean that the event cannot be held this year, and will take place from June 11-13 2021 as the world’s top players take on leading talent from across the Nordic & Baltic region.

The event forms part of next year’s World Series of Darts, which will begin in New York in early June with the US Darts Masters.

August will then see the World Series visit Australia for a double-header in Townsville and Wollongong before crossing the Tasman Sea to Hamilton for the NZ Darts Masters.

“There had been a great deal of anticipation for the Nordic Darts Masters, and whilst the event cannot now proceed in 2020 we’re already looking forward to visiting Forum Copenhagen next June,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“The Nordic and Baltic region has enjoyed real growth in recent years and it has been encouraging to see the development of players, and the Nordic Darts Masters will be a great opportunity for them to show their talents on a global stage against the biggest names in the sport next June.

“This year has seen unprecedented disruption to our schedule, but we can now look forward with anticipation alongside our partners NENT Group to next June’s Nordic Darts Masters.”

Session times for the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters will be confirmed in due course. Fans with tickets for the 2020 Nordic Darts Masters will have their booking transferred to the equivalent session of the 2021 event. Fans wishing to request a refund would contact their point of purchase.