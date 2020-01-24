Easter Eric an each-way play at 16/1

Easter Eric looks on a potentially handy mark and worth an each-way play at 16/1 on debut for Amy Murphy in the 3.55 at Doncaster todau.

This lightly-raced six-year-old looked a work in progress in 2018/19 when trained by David Pipe,

and although he didn’t make the frame in four starts over hurdles he did show some promise.

Those runs included when a 20 length four of seven to Moolighter in a decent class 4 maiden contest ar Ascot where he tracked the leader until weakening two from home.

The winner is a useful sort who had every chance when falling next time up at the second last at Newbury in a decent contest won by Tidal Flow and won a novice chase last time out off a mark of 137

Igor. who came second, has won a maiden hurdle at Ascot this season off an offcial rating of 124 and ran well last time out when sixth of 14 in a warm class 2 handicap at Warwick off 132.

The sixth home Geordie B, meanwhile – who finished eight lengths behind Easter Eric in sixth – has hone to to bag a brace of novice hurdles and finished fourth of nine last time out in a class 2 handicap at Newbury off an opening mark of 140.

That gives the form a decent look and suggests Easter Eric could be well-treated off his current mark of 105 in this class 4.

He also didn’t shape too badly off 5lb higher on handicap debut at Ffos Las when last seen in action 12 months ago where he raced prominnetly until getting headed three out and waekened to finish a 19 1/2 length eighth of 14 to Golden Whiskey.

Easter Eric does now have a lengty absence to overcome, but at the odds on offer I think he looks worth chancing in this as he remains with potential and appeals as the type that has more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Easter Eric (16/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 4 places)