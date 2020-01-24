Sammy Lou worth siding with at Huntingdon

On his Irish point runs, Sammy Lou looks a fascinating contender from his current mark and worth a wager in the 3.35 at Huntingdon today.

In the first of those at Loughanmore, the seven-year-old was in fourth place when falling two out in a nine-runner contest won by Battleoverdoyen – a very smart sort who is unbeaten in three starts over febces this season and has won a Grade 2 and a Grade 1 to be rated 155.

Sammy Lou the finushed a keeping on 25 length fourth of 16 to Good Man Pat at Necarne.

The winner has gone on to land a nocie handicap chase off 135, whilst Ballumoy – who finished 10 lengths in front of the selection in third – has won six times over hurdles to be rated 152 at his peak and finished runner-up twice this season over fences off a rating of 151.

It makes Sammy Lou look well-weighted in this off a mark of 103 and it is the same as when notching his sole success under rules at this venue 12 months ago when landing a 15-runner novice handicap hurdle by 3 1/2 lengths.

He went on to finish third in his next start at Taunton off 112, and didn’t go unbacked on his chasing debut at Catterick 15 days ago when coming to grief at the 14th.

Granted a clear round, I think is is handicapped to make his prenece felt in this for a shrewd yard that has a 21 per cent strike rate with its runners at the track in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sammy Lou (8/1 bet365 – BOG)