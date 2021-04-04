Easter Monday Tips: Elakazaam of major interest on handicap debut

Elakazaam looks on a handy opening mark and the one to be on at 11/2 in the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton (1.55).

This Karl Burke trained three-year-old has only had three starts and came good at the second time of asking over this course and distance back in December when beating Royal Pleasure by 1/2 a length.

After dwelling at the start, Elakazaam recovered to track the leaders and after being ridden to take up the running inside the last asserted close home to score with more in hand than the winning margin suggest.

The runner-up had previously scored on debut and the pair pulled 6 1/2 lengths clear of the third home. It was a taking performance and one which suggested there was better to come from Elakazam.

That view was confirmed on his return to action following 102 days on the sidelines when a fine keeping on 1 1/4 length runner-up to Fiordland over course and distance when not ideally placed in a slowly-run affair.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 7lb, is a highly promising sort now rated 85 who had previously run well when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to Moraaheq in what has turned out to be a warm class 5 maiden at Kempton.

Roger Varian’s charge has won again since on handicap debut in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 80 and the front two also pulled clear of the third home Regent who has also gone on to win his next two starts to be rated 83.

It gives the form a rock solid look and suggests that that an opening handicap mark of 80 for Elakazaam could well be on the lenient side.

That spin should also have blow away the cobwebs and Elakazaam appeals as the type to go on progressing. He thus rates the standout bet on the card at around twice the price that I had him chalked up at.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Elakazam (11/2 bet365, William Hill)