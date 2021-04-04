Easter Monday Tips: Wentworth Falls worth siding with at 15/2

In the 6f handicap at Redcar (3.25), Wentworth Falls looks weighted to run a huge race and makes plenty of appeal at 15/2.

Trained by Geoff Harker, this nine-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance having landed a class 3 off 92 four years ago.

He has only managed to get his head in front once since, but has posted some really solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on numerous occasions – including in class 3s off 94 and when runner-up in a class 2 at York off 95.

The success came last June at Doncaster where Wentworth Falls came with a strong run from off the pace to beat Muscika by 2 3/4 lengths in a 13-runner class 3 affair off 89.

He backed that up with a solid fourth of 12 to the same rival in a class 2 at the Knavesmire off 95.

Wentworth Falls is now able to race in this class 3 off 90, just 1lb higher than when last successful, and comes into the race on the back of an eye-catching effort when keeping on to finish a never nearer 5 1/2 length 10th of 15 to Gunmetal at Doncaster.

That was his second start following 182 days on the sidelines and the veteran should now be ready to do himself justice.

With the likes of Bossipop and Redrosezorro in the line-up he should also get a good pace to aim at, so if the cards drop right he looks weighted to make a bold bid to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Wentworth Falls (15/2 bet365)