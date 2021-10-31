Easy Winner May Follow Up At Lingfield

Penalised horses are often worth a second look and Howzak is a great example ahead of the five-furlong handicap at 2.33pm.

Lightly raced with just the five career starts, he was dropped back to this trip for the first time in a Chelmsford handicap before aiming all of the running for a pretty comfortable three length success. He does have the six pound penalty to carry here but connections obviously feel he will go up more than that once reassessed by the handicapper, so they go back on to battle before that happens, and if he is in the same mood here, he may well be able to repeat the same tactics, having been sensibly kept to the same lowly grade.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Howzak 2.33pm Lingfield Evens Bet365