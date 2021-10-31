Square Up To The Bookies

Although she hasn’t been seen since back in June, the form of the Gosden’s Red Square looks the best on offer here and although her race fitness has to be of some minor concern, there is every reason to expect a big run at Lingfield.

Three runs have seen three placed efforts, the latest a two length second to Sea La Roas over this trip at Chepstow, with a further nine lengths back to the third. At first glance, that was “just” a maiden, but the winner has franked the form with three wins since including a four and a half length success in Listed class here last month, suggesting she will now be rated way in to the 100’s, and barring any fitness issues, it is hard to envisage defeat for the daughter of Frankel here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Red Square 1.03pm Lingfield 7/4 888sport.com