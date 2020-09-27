Eeeh Bah Gum appeals at 11s under Allan

Having been eased further in the weights, Eeeh Bah Gum looks worth an each-way play at in the 5f handicap at Musselburgh today (2.50) now reunited with David Alan.

This Tim five-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times.In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 3 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 77 – 6lb than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player at the weights having shaped as if his time was near on his penultimate outing at Thirsk when keeping on to finish a fine length fourth of 13 to stable companion Autumn Flight before being ridden too aggressively last time out at Doncaster when 10th of 11 to Sound Of Iona but beaten just over three lengths.

It’s also interesting that Allan, who has won three times and been placed once on him in six starts, is now back in the plate for the first time since July 2018.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Eeh Bah Gum (11/1 Boylesports – BOG)