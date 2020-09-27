Ugo Gregory makes plenty of appeal in Nottingham sprint

Ugo Gergory has shaped as if coming to hand in his last two starts, so now returned to a track which he runs well makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 6f handicap at Nottingham today (5.00).

In the first of those at Hamilton the Tim Easterby trained four-year-old finished a 2 1/2 length fifth of nine to Lucky Lucky Man.

Duran Fentiman decided to try and make a move a furlong down the far side rail whilst most of the field raced down the favoured centre of the track, and I think it was a costly one which gave Ugo Gregory no chance of winning.

In the circumstances it was a decent effort and he has since finished a fine running on 1 3/4 length third of 14 to Commanche Falls, a winner again since off 61.

Ugo Gregory is able to race in this same grade class 5 affair off an unchanged mark and that is 3lb lower than when last successful in a 13-runner contest over this course and distance 13 months ago.

He went on to finish a fine 1 1/2 length fourth of 17 to Fantasy Keeper, again over CD, two starts later, and has won once and been placed on two occasions over CD.

It gives him a big shout at the weights if taking another step forward from what looked a warmer race than this at Haydock.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ugo Gregory (6/1 BetVictor – BOG)