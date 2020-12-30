El Hombre weighted to strike at Wolverhampton

El Hombre has been knocking on the door of late and makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.25).

This six-year-old was last successful over this course and distance back in March when trained by Keith Dalgleish and landing a class 2 contest by a head off a mark of 88.

He backed that up with a fine keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth to Caspian Prince off 90 in the class 2 Gosforth Park Cup over 5f.

El Hombre, who is now in the care off Mark Loughnane, is now able to race in this class 3 affair of just 81 – his lowest rating since May 2017.

It gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this on the back of three decent efforts.

In the first of those El Hombre kept on well to finish a never nearer 2 3/4 length fourth of 11 to Lord Riddiford in a class 2 over 5f here off 84. He was then unsuited by a slow early gallop next time up in a class 3 over course and distance off 83 when a tenderly handled eighth.

El Hombre then ran a cracker last time out when keeping on strongly to finish a 1/2 length third of 12 to A Sure Welcome off his current mark.

Those runs suggest his time is near and El Hombre has won twice and been placed three times in eight starts over CD, now gets the services of Luke Morris in the saddle for the first time, and has bagged a good draw in stall one.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win El Hombre (6/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, William Hill)