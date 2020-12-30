Poetic Force a punt at 9s

On the back of an eye-catching run last time out, I think Poetic Force looks decent value and worth a punt at 9/1 in the 1m handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.10).

This Tony Carroll trained six-year-old has won four of his five starts over this course and distance.

He was last successful on the turf at Bath back in August off a mark of 73 but his last win on the all-weather came at Kempton in this grade – class 4 – when scoring by a head off 85.

Poetic Force is now able to race off 81 and comes into this on the back of a solid effort following a break when third of 12 to Amber Island over 7f at this venue.

After being held-up, he made good headway two from home and stayed on strongly to be nearest at the finish and beaten two lengths.

Poetic Force is entitled to strip fitter for that and the step back up to a a mile , over which he has won four of his six starts, is an obvious plus.

Elisha Whittington also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim and Poetic Force looks nicely treated from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Poetic Force (9/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)