Elham Valley a strong fancy to cash-in on lenient mark

In the 1m 4f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Chester (4.50), Elham Valley is a strong fancy to cash-in on what looks a potentially very lenient mark and land the spoils.

This four-year-old won twice when trained by Andrew Balding. The second of those success came in a seller at Goodwood where he bolted up by 13 lengths off an official rating of 72.

He got put up to 78 for that facile success and after failing to shine in two spins for John Gallagher joined Fergal O’Brien for a hurdling campaign.

Elham Valley got off the mark at the first time of asking over the obstacles and has since posted some cracking efforts in defeat.

They include when third of 22 to subsequent Grade 1 winner Jeff Kidder in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival and a decent third to Hooper in a warm class 2 handicap hurdle at the same venue last month off an official rating of 127.

Elham Valley now switches back to the level off a mark of just 74 and that makes him look thrown-in to me if translating the improvement he he shown over hurdles.

Saffie Osborne also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim and the yard is in fine form an operating at a strike rate of 33 per cent in the last 14 days.

So from the plum draw in stall one, there is simply nothing not to like about the chances of Elham Valley in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Elham Valley (5/2 Unibet – BOG)