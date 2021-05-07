Elysian Flame a punt at 11/2 in Plate

Last time our scorer Elysian Flame looks nicely treated under a 3lb penalty and decent value at 11/2 to follow-up in today’s 2m 2f Chester Plate Handicap (4.20).

That success came in a competitive 14-runner class 2 affair over 2m at Newbury where the Mick Easterby trained five-year-old came from off the pace and after being ridden to chase the leader found plenty to bear Almighwar by a neck off a mark of 91.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving 4lb, was rated 99 going into the race having previously chased home a progressive sort who has since finished fourth in a Group 2 when sent off just 7/2.

As the front two also pulled six lengths clear of the third home Rochester House and it was then a further three lengths back to the fourth home Cleonte, the form has a rock solid look to it.

I also feel that the extra two furlongs of this will suit Elysian Flame who had been in good form over hurdles prior to his win at Newbury and is clearly thriving at present.

Nathan Evans also has a fine strike rate of just under 43 per cent on him having won having won three times and been placed twice in seven starts and Elysian Flame appeals as the type that has more to offer in staying contests.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Elysian Flame (11/2 bet365, Unibet)