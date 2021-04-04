Ernesto a punt on handicap debut at Market Rasen

Ernesto looks a fascinating contender on handicap debut now stepped up in trip in the extended 2m 4f contest on day’s card at Market Rasen (2.10).

This six-year-old dual winner on the level in Germany who started life off a flt makr of 101 after joining Ian Williams.

He has had just three spins over the obstacles and left his debut effort well behind when a 17 length third of 11 to Erne River over 2m 1f at Doncaster

Ernesto backed that up with a much improved and eye-catching effort last time out over 2m at Warwick when a four length second of 12 to On To Victory.

After being held-up in mid division, he made good headway to go second two from home and after a mistake at the last kept on nicely without ever threatening to land a blow on the easy winner who went into the race off an official rating of 125 and is now rated 127.

Raf Tavel, who finished 3/4 of a length behind the selection in third, ran off 137 having had some smart form to his name when trained in France – including when third of 18 to the now 160-rated James Du Berlais in a Listed contest at Auteuil.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair and Ernesto is able to race in it off what looks a potentially lenient opening mark of 114.

The step up in trip also promises to suit and he appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route for his shrewd handler.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Ernesto (11/4 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)