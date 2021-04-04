Sixties Secret has a big shout in Plumpton finale

Sixties Secret is back down to her last winning mark, so with underfoot conditions now in her favour looks decent value at 15/2 to get back to winning ways in the 2m 4f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle on today’s card at Plumpton (4.31).

This Sheena West trained six-year-old has registered both her career successes to date at this venue. In the last of those over this trip in September of last year she took up the running two from home and stayed on strongly to score by three lengths off a rating of 91.

Sixties Secret backed that up with a solid 3 1/2 length fourth of 12 to Good News over 2m 5f at Fontwell off 96.

She is now able to race off 91 again and comes into this having shaped quite nicely in two starts following a break without being unduly knocked about.

With those runs udner her belt, Sixties Secret should now be spot on to do herself justice and the booking of the useful Ben Godfrey to partner her for the first time is an eye-cacthing one.

Sixties Secret’s wins have also come on good and good-to-firm surfaces, so she now has her optimum conditions and thus everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Sixties Secret (15/2 BoyleSports – BOG)