Espion worth siding with at Sandown

On the back of an improved effort last time out, I think Espion is worth a punt at 11/2 in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Sandown today (3.00).

This Philip Hobbs trained six-year-old showed improved form in each of his three outings last season in novice company.

I the second of those over 2m on heavy ground at this venue he stayed on nicely to finish a 9 1/2 length third of 13 to Fiddlerontheroof.

The winner went on to land the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle to be rated 154, whilst the runner-up Arrivederci – who finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of the selection – went on to win his next two starts and was travelling powerfully and looking all over the winner last time out in a valuable contest at Haydock when falling three from home off a mark of 136.

That gives the form a solid look and Espion went on to open his account in good style on testing ground at Uttoxeter when easily beating Gustavian, who finished runner-up last time out off 120, by 11 lengths.

Espion was allotted what looked a very fair opening handicap mark of 128 on the back of those efforts but failed to shine on debut in that sphere on return to action at Uttoxeter when sent off the 7/2 favourite and pulled-up.

Something was clearly amiss that day and he quickly left that effort behind over 2m 4 here last time out when keeping on well to finish a 3 3/4 length third of nine to Gortroe Joe.

Espion was far from fluent at several obstacles that day but stuck to the task well, suggesting the step up to the 2m 7f trip of this would suit.

So, if ironing out the jumping errors he looks weighted to run a big race off a mark of 128 judged on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Espion (11/2 bet365 – BOG)