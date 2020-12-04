Alnadam appeals at 11/2

Alnadam ran a cracker last time out when runner-up, so with the form having since been boosted looks worth a wager at 11/2 to get back to winning ways in the 2m 4f novices’ handicap chase at Sandown today (1.50).

This seven-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point and after joining Dan Skelton progressed nicely and won two of his five starts over hurdles.

He looked the type to make a chaser and that view was confirmed on his debut over the obstacles at Carlisle last month where he went down fighting by a length to Rath An Uir having been given a patient ride.

Alnadam threw down a strong challenge after the last before being unable to fin any extra and the winner, to whom he was conceding 2lb, is a well-regarded sort who has since bolted up by 10 lengths off a mark of 129.

It makes 4ln rise in the weights for the selection look more than fair and suggest that his revised rating of 129 is exploitable.

Alnadam also looks sure to strip fitter for that outing, his first in 230 days and come on a bundle for that experience.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears and appeals as the type to go on progressing for a hard in fine form at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Alnadam (11/2 bet365, Unibet – BOG)