European Darts Grand Prix Draw & Schedule

Devon Petersen will open his challenge to win back-to-back European Tour titles against Harry Ward when the European Darts Grand Prix begins in Sindelfingen today.

The year’s third of four European Tour events will see a 48-player field competing from October 16-18 at the Glaspalast, with coverage being streamed through PDCTV and bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

South Africa’s Petersen, pictured, was the winner as the European Tour resumed at the German Darts Championship in Hildesheim last month, and was amongst the qualifiers for the Sindelfingen event, where he takes on Ward.

Former European Tour finalist John Henderson will play Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts in another tasty first round tie, while an all-German clash sees Gabriel Clemens take on Steffen Siepmann.

The 16 seeded players will enter at the second round stage on Saturday, headlined by world number one Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, who won the BoyleSports World Grand Prix on Monday.

From the original field of players, Peter Wright, Adrian Lewis, Ryan Joyce and Darren Webster have withdrawn. Jose De Sousa and Vincent van der Voort become seeded players, and four additional Host Nation Qualifiers come into the event.

German Superleague champion Nico Kurz headlined the six Host Nation Qualifiers, alongside former Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Michael Unterbuchner, experienced Robert Marijanovic and debutant Markus Buffler, who was competing in only his second qualifier.

PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner David Evans came through the Associate Member Qualifier alongside Switzerland’s Stefan Bellmont, who will be making his third European Tour appearance.

Thursday also saw the Associate Member Qualifier for next weekend’s International Darts Open, as Scott Marsh and Mario Vandenbogaerde secured their places in Riesa.

The European Darts Grand Prix will be broadcast through PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

2020 European Darts Grand PrixTournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(6) Daryl Gurney v Maik Kuivenhoven/Jonathan Worsley

(11) Glen Durrant v Nico Kurz/Stefan Bellmont

(3) Ian White v Scott Waites/Jason Lowe

(14) Michael Smith v Derk Telnekes/Robert Marijanovic

(7) Dave Chisnall v Darius Labanauskas/Michael Unterbuchner

(10) Joe Cullen v Kim Huybrechts/John Henderson

(2) Gerwyn Price v Harry Ward/Devon Petersen

(15) Jose De Sousa v Ricardo Pietreczko/Luke Woodhouse

(5) Mensur Suljovic v Kai Gotthardt/David Evans

(12) Jamie Hughes v Steve Lennon/Madars Razma

(4) Krzysztof Ratajski v Markus Buffler/Martijn Kleermaker

(13) Rob Cross v Adam Hunt/Damon Heta

(8) James Wade v Steffen Siepmann/Gabriel Clemens

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Chris Dobey/William O’Connor

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Mervyn King/Mindaugas Barauskas

(16) Vincent van der Voort v Max Hopp/Pero Ljubic

Schedule of PlayFriday October 16

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Maik Kuivenhoven v Jonathan Worsley

Mervyn King v Mindaugas Barauskas

Ricardo Pietreczko v Luke Woodhouse

Kai Gotthardt v David Evans

Scott Waites v Jason Lowe

Nico Kurz v Stefan Bellmont

Darius Labanauskas v Michael Unterbuchner

Harry Ward v Devon Petersen

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Kim Huybrechts v John Henderson

Max Hopp v Pero Ljubic

Derk Telnekes v Robert Marijanovic

Steve Lennon v Madars Razma

Markus Buffler v Martijn Kleermaker

Adam Hunt v Damon Heta

Steffen Siepmann v Gabriel Clemens

Chris Dobey v William O’Connor

Saturday October 17

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Daryl Gurney v Kuivenhoven/Worsley

Ian White v Waites/Lowe

Michael Smith v Telnekes/Marijanovic

Glen Durrant v Kurz/Bellmont

Jose De Sousa v Pietreczko/Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall v Labanauskas/Unterbuchner

Joe Cullen v Huybrechts/Henderson

Jamie Hughes v Lennon/Razma

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Buffler/Kleermaker

Rob Cross v Hunt/Heta

James Wade v Siepmann/Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Ward/Petersen

Mensur Suljovic v Gotthardt/Evans

Michael van Gerwen v King/Barauskas

Nathan Aspinall v Dobey/O’Connor

Vincent van der Voort v Hopp/Ljubic

Sunday October 18Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final