We have exciting news this week about the return of BKB!

We’ve spoken to the O2 Arena this week and all being well, we will be staging BKB 21 in January.

So hopefully it won’t be too long until we see the Ricardo Franco-Jimmy Sweeney rematch and the rest of the bill.

As soon as I heard the O2 was opening its doors for a gig in December, I was straight onto them because we want to get the fighters fighting and give the fans something to look forward to.

The last few months have been hard, but myself and Jim Freeman have been really busy behind the scenes signing up fighters and sorting out television deals.

Deals with TV stations in China and Russia have been agreed during the last few months.

I’m sure out fighters will prove to be just as popular there as they are everywhere else out shows are screened.

I know from the number of messages I receive how many of you are desperate to see the shows start again and I’m so glad we finally have a date to work towards.

Boxing shows have started up again and this weekend one of the world’s very best is in action.

Vasyl Lomachenko is a real genius and when I’m asked: ‘Who would you most like to sign up for BKBTM?’ it’s his name I usually give.

Fighters who have taken part in both will tell you that, though the principals are the same, gloved boxing and bareknuckle boxing are two completely different sports.

Not every top gloved boxer would be a success in the bareknuckle ring, but I’m convinced Lomachenko would be.

The key to bareknuckle boxing is not to take too many punches and opponents of ‘Loma’ have found him hard to hit.

So good is his footwork, they don’t know where he is!

He’s up against an exciting young puncher in Teofimo Lopez this weekend and if he wins and fancies a new challenge, ‘Loma’ can feel free to give me a ring!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown