EVERY British fighter dreams of fighting in the United States and that dream comes true for one of our fighters this weekend!

Scott McHugh is currently in Tampa, Florida preparing to top the bill in a huge fight against Desmond Green over seven rounds.

Scott is a real BKB™ success story.

I remember him making his debut for us four years ago at the O2 Arena against Tony Lafferty – and it’s fair to say Scott’s career with BKB™ didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Tony almost punched him out of the ring before Scott rallied superbly.

Scott went on to lose the fight, but what heart he showed. I knew after watching that fight that Scott has what it takes to be a BKB™ fighter and he’s gone on to be one of our most improved fighters.

Scott has added skills to his huge heart and rock solid chin and has been able to outbox fighters of the calibre of Carlos Guerra and Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean George.

George and Lafferty were both lined up to face Scott in September and after both those matches fell through he faced the in-form Martin Reffell in a defence of his British bantamweight title.

Scott used his skills to win on points and heads to Florida with four straight wins behind him.

As anyone who watches BKB TM shows knows, it’s hard to win four straight fights. Every fight is 50-50 and Scott keeps winning them.

He’s earned his big night in Florida and everyone at BKB™ is wishing him all the best!

My advice to you is if you want to be at BKB 29 on Saturday, December 3, buy your tickets now.

They are selling fast and no wonder!

Fights on the show include the world-title battle between James Connelly and Marley Churcher.

James’s fight with Ricardo Franco three years ago is in the top two or three fights we’ve seen in BKB™ history and Marley is a hard and skilled technician with a great boxing pedigree.

It could be fight of the year!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown