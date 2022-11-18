BAVVO Sets sights on FIGHTZONE world title shot

Tomorrow night [Saturday November 19] see’s Kirstie BAVVO Bavington HEADLINE a stacked FIGHT ACADEMY card LIVE on FIGHTZONE as she defends her EBU welterweight title at Rotherham’s MAGNA CENTRE.

Women’s BOXING is currently BUZZING and 30yo Bavington gets her chance to SHINE when she takes on Germany’s Naomi Mannes in a bout TIPPED to be an all action affair.

Mannes comes into the contest unbeaten and with a reputation for heavy hands after four KO wins from her six bouts as a PRO.

With just two defeats from 10 outings, ‘Bavvo’ is also in great form. Currently on a three fight winning streak which has included an ‘upset’ victory over highly-touted Geordie April Hunter in October last year – the fighter from Wolverhampton is now hoping to follow in the lofty footsteps of stable mate, Hannah Rankin, after recently signing with Fight Academy and Fightzone.

Rankin’s amazing journey on Fightzone has included winning world titles and a historic defence of her belts on a glorious Glasgow evening at the Hydro Arena in May of this year. Despite a recent defeat to Terri Harper – Hannah will be back on the title trail soon and Bavington is confident of emulating her success.

Kirstie Bavington told DAILY SPORT Boxing “I’m excited to be making my Fightzone debut. It’s new to me and a bit like fighting away from home so I can’t wait – it’s been a long camp and I just want to get in there now.

“Mannes looks like she can do a bit. I just need to concentrate on my own game and give her no breathing space for 10 rounds. I’m a hard worker, a pressure fighter so I’ll put it on her and see what she’s got. No one she’s boxed can fight like me, so we’ll see what she can bring when she’s under pressure. She’ll give as good as she gets and it’ll be a good one for the fans to watch.

“I’m not looking past Saturday but I want to work up to a world title and I know Noel [Callan] and Fight Academy will help me with that journey. Fightzone will create the platform for me to get to the top like they did with Hannah, and they’ll give me the exposure.

“I believe I can beat anybody and I have a good mindset. If any of the world titles of [Jessica] McCaskill’s become vacant then I’m confident of taking the opportunity – I’m ready all the time. But this is a tricky fight [on Saturday] that I’m not taking my eyes off.”

Fight Academy’s supremo and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson said: “We’ve had an amazing ride with Hannah Rankin so far, and that journey is definitely not over yet. Kirstie is another top fighter and myself and Steve Crump are so pleased to add her to the Fight Academy stable.

“Kirstie is always in a good fight and is improving all the time. She’s constantly in the gym working on her game and is a fantastic example and athlete.

“We’ve already proved that we can produce world champions on Fightzone. It’s a brilliant platform for the fans and I know that Kirstie is going to be a huge hit.”

Fight Academy present an evening of boxing on Saturday November 19 at the Rotherham Magna Centre topped by Wolverhampton’s Kirstie Bavington defending her EBU

Welterweight belt against Germany’s Naomi Mannes.

Plus a STACKED undercard will include Sheffield battlers Conner Daubney and Mason Dickinson; Doncaster’s Joe Hayden; Liverpool’s Conor Butler, and Tyne and Wear’s Adam Hepple.

For ticket info contact 0114 243 4443

