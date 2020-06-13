Exec Chef has a super chance at Sandown

Having shaped well on seasonal reappearance, Exec Chef looks worth a wager at 4/1 to get back on the scoresheet in the 3.15 at Sandown today.

This Jim Boyle trained five-year-old did well in 2018 when winning three times, with the last off those successes coming off a rating of 86.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season, Exec Chef did post some solid efforts in defeat – including first when a fine 1/2 length second of 16 to Petrus in the Spring Mile at Doncaster off 90.

He also ran well when runner-up at Chelmsford off 95 and a two length fourth of 10 to Jazeel here off 98.

Exec Chef is now able to race off a reduced rating of 87 – just 2lb higher than when last successful – and comes itno the race having shaped as if needing the outing at Newmarket seven days ago when a staying on 5 1/4 length fourth of 12 to Montatham off 1lb higher.

That spin should have put him spot on and he has good record over the 1m trip having won twice and been placed on three occasions from nine starts over it .

So taking everything into account, this looks a good opportunity for bottom-weight Exec Chef to notch a four career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Exec Chef (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)