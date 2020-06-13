Handicap debutant Jumaira Bay a bet at 11/1

I put up Jumaira Bay as a horse to follow this season, so at 11/1 he makes plenty of each-way appeal on handicap debut in the 3.55 at Doncaster today.

Trained by Roger Varian, this well bred son of Siyouni shaped better than the 11 lengths he was beaten on debut at Kempton when fifth of 11 to All You Wish.

After slowly away and got impedeed as the gates opened and quickly found himself playing catch-up.

He then ran very green and after after making headway to race in midfield two from home kept on to take fourth inside the final furlong before weakening close home.

Jumaira Bay then duly improved for that experience when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to Society Lion, a decnet fourth here yesterday off 86, in a 10-runner novice contet at Yarmouth.

Jumaira Bay led until getting headed approaching the final furlong and hung left. He finished 1 1/2 lengths in front of the John Gosden trained fourth home Mishrif who went on to score by 10 lengths at Nottingham two starts later and was ultra-impressive when landing a Listed contest at Neamarket seven days ago to now offically be rated 109.

That gives the fornm a decent look and Jumaira Bay went on to round off the campaign with a fair three length fifth of 10 to Tremor at Nottingham whhen leading two from home before gradually weakening inside the last.

Those runs all came in the space of 35 days and have seen the assessor give Jumaira Bay an opening mark of 78.

I think that may well be on the lenient side and Jumaira Bay appeals as the tyoe do do better now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Jumaira Bay (11/1 bet365 – BOG)