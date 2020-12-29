Exelerator Express handicapped to strike in Newbury finale

In the 2m handicap chase that brings proceeding to a close on today’s card at Newbury (3.45), Exelerator Express looks to hold leading claims of opening his account over the larger obstacles.

This Neil Mulholland trained six-year-old came good at the second time of asking over hurdles when forging clear to beat the now 130-rated Goobinator by five lengths on soft ground at Doncaster.

He backed that up with a solid second on heavy ground at Southwell and has shaped with plenty of promise in two starts over fences this season.

In the last of those at Wetherby, Exelerator Express kept on nicely to finish a seven length second of seven to Funambule Sivola off a mark of 119.

He is able to race in this off an unchanged mark and now meets the winner on 12lb better terms, so I think that will be enough to see him turn the tables on that rival.

Exelerator Express is also a lightly-raced sort who looks open to plenty more progress and his proven form on testing ground is another plus.

Judged om his aforementioned success over Goobinator he looks on a handy mark and should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Exelerator Express (6/1 Unibet – BOG)