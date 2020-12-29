Manofthemountain appeals at 17/2 in Mandarin

Now dropped back in class, Manofthemountain makes plenty of appeal at 17/2 in the 3m 2f Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury today (2.40).

This Emma Lavelle trained seven-year-old readily defied the handicapper to win his first four completed starts over fences.

After scoring of 110 initially he looked better than ever on return to action in a class 3 at Bangor back in September when only having to be ridden out to readily account for Captain Tommy by a length off 130.

Manofthemountain got put up to 138 for that taking success and was sent of favourite when fourth of 10 to Frodon in a class 2 at Cheltenham the following month.

Although eventually beaten 52 lengths he shaped as if still in form until weakening badly two from home.

The winner has sine gone on to land the King George, whilst the third home Cloth Cap has bolted up in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

It gives the form a decent look in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair at Manofthemountain is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

Ben Jones, who partnered him to victory at Bangor, is also now back in the saddle and takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

So with soft ground holding no fears and the stable in fine form at present, Manofthemountain looks to have plenty going for him despite having to shoulder top weight.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Manofthemountain (17/2 Unibet – BOG)