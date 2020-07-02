Extrasolar weighted to go well at Catterick

Extrasolar has a good record at Catterick, so having slipped markedly in the weights looks worth siding with at 8/1 in the 1.20 there today.

This Geoff Harker trained 10-year-old has a near 50 per cent win/place strike rate over course and distance having won three times and been placed on four occasions in 15 starts.

He is on a long losing run having not scored, over course and distance, back in August 2016 by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 65.

However, he has run well to be placed – including twice over course and distance last year when runner-up off 60 and third off 59.

Extrasolar is now able to race off a career-low of just 46, a massive 19lb lower than when last victorious here.

It makes the veteran too well-treated to ignore in this class 6 affair and Extrasolar comes into the race having shaped quite nicely on return to action when a keeping on fifth of eight at Ayr when not knocked about.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that spin and this venue clearly brings out the best in him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Extrasolar (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)