House has a Big shout at Catterick

The Big House looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt in the 7f handicap at Catterick today (2.20) now partnered by promising claimer Thore Hammer Hanson for the first time.

This Adrian Nicholls trained four-year-old has won and been placed in two starts over course and distance.

The victory, his last, came in September of last year where he held on gamely to beat Sophia Maria be a neck off a markof 58.

The Big House was then far from disgraced on his final start of the campaign at Ayr when a three lenhth fifth of 12 to Stamp Of Authority off 61.

There was also lot to like about his return to action at Newcastle last month when third of 12 to Zodiakos off 61, and although the slightly disappoiting last time out when sixth of 10 at Thirsk he has been eased a a further pound as a resut.

The Big House is now able to race off 59, just 1lb higher than when last victorious, and Hammer Hansen tales off a handy 5lb with his claim.

He is good value for it, and if taking it into account The Big House looks a massive player from a handicapping perspective now returned to a venue that clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Big House (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)