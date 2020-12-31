Fair Alibi has a big shout at the weights

In the 5f handicap at Newcastle today (3.50), the well-weighted Fair Alibi looks worth a punt at 8/1 to score an overdue success.

This Tom Tate trained four-year-old has won only one of his 25 starts. That came third time up at Southwell where he scored by a length.

Fair Alibi then ran well on handicap debut at the same venue when runner-up off an opening mark of 70 and has also ran well to make the frame on several occasions this year.

They include when a two length runner-up to Klopp over this course and distance off 63 and when beaten just 1/2 a length when third of 14 to Lord Of The Glen – again over CD – off 64.

Fair Alibi is now able to race off a career-low of just 58 and that gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 6 affair – a grade in which he has hit the frame twice in four starts.

So if Tom Eaves can persuade him to out his best foot forward, Fair Alibi looks too well-treared to ignore in this line-up and capable of beltadly notching a second career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fair Alibi (8/1 generally available- use BOG firms)