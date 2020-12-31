Lots to like about class-dropping Come On Girl

Now dropped back in class and trip, Come On Girl is a strong fancy at 4/1 to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (3.35).

This three-year-old filly was last successful over this course and distance back in July when trained by Tony Carroll and landing a class 6 off a mark of 60.

She then moved to join Mick Appleby and has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including when runner-up here over 7f and when third over the same trip at Kempton off 59 on both occasions.

Come On Girl was also far from disgraced last time out in a class here off 67 when a four length fourth of five to Queen’s Course where she raced out wide tracking the leader and got forced out wide rounding the home turn before keeping on again.

She is now able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off 60 – the same as when last successful – and the drop back down to 6f is sure to suit.

Indeed, both Come On Girl’s career successes have come over it and she has a 20 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed four times from 10 runs.

So taking everything into account, she looks to have lots going for her from a good draw in stall two under David Probert.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Come On Girl (4/1 BetVictor)