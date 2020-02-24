Fair Power a play at 13/2

Fair Power looks to have plenty going for him and worth a wager 13/2 in the 8.00 at Wolverhampton today.

John Butler’s six-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance having landed a class 5 here under Luke Morris back in December when coming with a strong run from midfield to beat Mojambo by a length off a mark of 61.

He has had just two starts since and ran well in the last of those at Chelmsford 11 days ago when not ideally placed before keeping on strongky to finish a 2 1/4 length runner-up to Dyagilev off 65.

Fair Power has been nudged up another pound to 66 for that effort but remains well-treated having won off 78 in the past and been rated as high as 84.

He is also clearly in good heart and once again has the services of Morris who has a 20 per cenet strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months which has produced a £15 profit to a £1 level stake.

Fair Power, who is 1-1 on the Tapeta, also has a good record in the grade – class 6 – having won three times and been placed on four occasions in 14 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fair Power (13/2 Sky Bet – BOG)