Tabaahy taken to go in again

Having scored in fine style last time out, Tabaahy looks worth siding with to make light of a rise in the weights and follow-up in the 6.30 at Wolverhampton today.

This five-year-old shaped with some promise in two runs in Ireland when trained by Kevin Prendergast, most notably on debut at the Curragh when sent off the 3/1 joint-second favourite and finishing a 7 1/4 length fifth of eight to Sofia who has since won a Group 2 and a Grouo 3 and finished a solid fifth in a Group 1 off a rating of 115 when last seen in action.

Tabaahy then joined David O’Mera and made a winning debut for his new handler over this course and distance last April when running on strongly after getting hampered at the start to beat Brigadier by 3/4 of a length.

That saw him get an opening handicap mark of 74 and he failed to trouble the judge in four subsequent starts last year.

However, Tabaahy shaped well on return to action here back in December when staying on to finish a 2 3/4 length sixth of 13 to Real Estate in a class 5 off a rating of 69 and also ran well at Newcastle off 67.

Having then been dropped another couple of pounds to a career-low mark of 65, he got back to winning ways over course and distance 19 days ago when powering home from off the pace to land a class 6 by 1 3/4 lengths from Equally Fast.

Tabaahy overcome a poor position that day to win going away after showing a smart turn of foot and was value for much more than the winning margin in my book.

A 6lb rise to 71 looks more than fair and may well not been enough stop him going in again in this higher grade class 5 affair at a venue where he is 2-2 over course and distance.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tabaahy (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)