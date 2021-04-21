Famous Dynasty a 9/1 play under Doyle

Having become well-treated, Famous Dynasty looks worth a punt at 9/1 under Hollie Doyle in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (5.10).

This Michael Blanshard trained seven-year-old won twice over course and distance last year, landing class 6 contests off marks of 46 and 49.

He went on to win on the turf at Windsor off 54 and also posted a solid effort at Chelmsford back in December when third off the same rating.

Famous Dynasty has since made the frame on two occasions over course and distance, finishing third off 51 and a length runner-up off 50.

He is now able to race in this class 6 off 48 and that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective under Doyle who was in the plate when he was last successful.

Famous Dynasty will need the cards to fall right given his come from behind tactic, but if they do then he looks weighted to run a huge race in what looks a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Famous Dynasty (9/1 BetVictor, William Hill)