Julius has a Super chance at the weights

Having been eased further in the weights, I think Super Julius is worth siding with at 14/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (7.10).

This seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a 12-runner affair at Hamilton back in July 2019 off a mark of 63, after which he went on to finish runner-up in two of his next three starts off 69 and 74.

He also ran very well following a lengthy beak at Wolverhampton back in December when a head runner-up at Wolverhampton off 60 and backed that up with a solid 1 3/4 length third of 10 to Shamson over this course and distance off the same rating.

Super Julius then went down by just a short-head off 60 again at Wolverhampton when chinned on the line by Jumaira Bridge, after which he got put up to 62.

He has not been at his best in four subsequent starts, but the assessor has cut him plenty of slack and Chelsea Banham’s hgarge is now able to race off just 55.

That is a career-low and makes him too well-treated to ignore on the pick of his form in this class 5 contest, a grade in which he has a 30 per cent strike rate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Super Julius (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)