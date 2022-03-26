Faustus The Fastest?

With the National Hunt fields at Ludlow a joke and the form figures in certain races at Hexham more akin to a scrabble board, we will focus our attentions on the Newcastle all-weather card this evening. Starting with the 6.30pm, a five-furlong handicap, it may be worth taking an each way chance on top-weight Faustus on his first start of 2022.

A winner on the all-weather at Wolverhampton as a juvenile, he added to that with success on the turf at Lingfield last June, and has ben competing in better races since with a second and two thirds before going to the well once too often when well beaten at Nottingham on his final start last season.

Dropped in class this evening for his return to action, he has always looked likely to do better as he strengthens and matures, and if he is sharp enough to do himself justice here, he has a lively chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Faustus 6.30pm Newcastle 5/1 William Hill