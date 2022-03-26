If You Know, You Know

I Know How won with a bit in hand last time out over C&D and he may be able to shrug off the added 5lb from the handicapper here. He already has five C&D wins to his name which has to be seen as a positive, two off this mark or higher, and represents a astable in good form in Julie Camacho who has had two wins from just the four runners in the last two weeks (at the time of writing).

Add a decent enough draw in the eight stall (higher would have been even better), and the seven-year-old looks to have every chance of win number six if he arrives here at the same level as last time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way I Know How 7.30pm Newcastle 5/1 William Hill