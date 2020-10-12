Fendale weighted to go well under Lee

Having fallen in the weights, Fendale looks worth siding with at 11/1 in the 5f handicap at Musselburgh today (3.00).

Trained by Bryan Smart, this eight-year-old is 1-2 over course and distance and last successful in January of last year in a class 4 at Newcastle off a mark of 83.

He backed that up with a solid neck second at the same venue off 86 and was then far from disgraced in a class 3 at York when a 4 1/2 length eighth of 21 to Copper Knight off 87.

Fendale also ran well at Newcastle back in December when runner-up in a class 3 off 82 and three starts back at Beverley when third to Magical Spirit off 80.

Magical Spirit, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has since bolted up in the Ayr Gold Cup off 88 before finishing fourth to Gulliver in the highly=competitive class 2 Coral Sprint Trophy at York off 98.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and Fendale is able to race in it off 78. That gives him big claims from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Graham Lee also gets a good tune out of Fendale having won twice and been placed six time son him in 15 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fendale (11/1 bet365 – BOG)