Hobson’s HAT TRICK as Fight Academy add 3 more prospects to the team

What a week it has been for Dennis Hobson and his Fight Academy promotional outfit having already forged links with promoters up and down the British Isles the seasoned Sheffield promoter/manager has added 3 more prospects to the team.

On Tuesday [April 6] Hobson added Kevin Maree protégé fatherweight Zak Miller

Ahead of his soon-to-be-announced Fight Academy debut, Maree says fans and TV viewers can expect more of the same.

“Zak stole the show at the drive-in event in December. He absolutely blitzed his opponent in the first round, and Dennis [Hobson] came up to me afterwards and said ‘wow’!

“He’s still in the early stages of his career, but he’s been training alongside former world champion, Terry Flanagan, and is trained by Steve Maylett. He’s got a similar style to Terry, he’s a beautiful boxer but also has incredibly fast hands.

“He’s very exciting and is a really popular kid, he sells loads of tickets and has a big fan base. I’m expecting him to go all the way.”

On Thursday [April 8] Hobson made another great signing by adding rising star Sheffield welterweight Anthony ‘the Truth’ Tomlinson to his every growing stable, ahead of the unveiling of his NEW and much talked about TV Platform.

“I’ve known Dennis since I first ever walked into a boxing gym, and I believe he can take me on to the next part of my career,” said Anthony, who has been sparring Conor Benn in the lead up to the Ilford man’s clash with Samuel Vargas this weekend. “This new TV platform is going to be the next biggest thing in British boxing. It’s going to make it easier for people to watch the sport, and I’m really excited to have my name up there as part of the launch.

“I wasn’t the best of kids growing up; I had 15 amateur fights and then turned pro because of my age. So, I’m definitely still learning on the job, but if you look at my pro career I’ve always jumped in at the deep end. I’ve fought people that others wouldn’t have done so early in their careers. I know I’m capable and believe in my ability.

“I feel like I’ve always been ready to take the step up. I believe I’m past the Area and English Titles now; the British and Commonwealth Titles are ones I’d really like to fight for because I want to fulfil a promise I made to my son. I’ve spoke with Dennis though and we’ve got a plan for moving forward, and even if that means bypassing the British and Commonwealth, then I’ll come back to them later on down the line.”

On Friday [April 9] Hobson added yet another prospect with the signing of Lancashire featherweight Josh Holmes 5-0.

“I’m ready to move on. I’m 5-0 now and would love to end 2021 at 10-0, and with a Central Area Title around my waist.” Holmes told Daily Sport Boxing.

With announcement after announcement coming out of the Fight Academy Sheffield HQ Hobson and business partner Steve Crump look on course to set the BRITISH boxing scene alight over the next 12 months.