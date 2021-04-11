Could public MASTURBATION COVERS be the answer to making Social Distancing SEXY?

Daily Sport looks at the latest invention from the US ‘Public Masturbation Privacy Covers’ which have been DUBBED as the must have gadget to make SOCIAL DISTANCING sexy and certainly more welcomed than a VACCINE passport.

The inventor Deloris Cox from Texas told Daily Sport “Horny people have been forgotten about by lockdowns, social distancing and other restrictions…. The HORNY need a voice and also a gadget so I invented the WANK-A-TENT.”

Deloris is now trying to get the WANK-A-TENT sold on TV shopping after being snubbed by QVC and major high street stores around the globe.

Daily Sport asked NUDS [National Union of Doggers & Swingers] general secretary Gerry O’Sullivan for his thoughts on the WANK-A-TENT, lockdowns and social distancing and he said “Well anything that gets my members back out enjoying themselves is a good thing, as Social Distancing ain’t work a WANK!”

Well daily Sport and our readers couldn’t agree more with Gerry’s comments and hopefully some kind of plan to make BRITAIN SEXY again will be announced by our hapless politicians before its too late.