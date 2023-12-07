Fingers Crossed The Weather Doesn’t Mess Up Some Decent Placepots

Rubbish recent rain snow and frost has left us hesitating to tell you about the latest Placepot guarantees from the Tote, but we all need warming up a little and a piece of the action may do just that. With the latest 8 race cards forcing earlier that hoped for start times we need to be those early birds that catch the worm, but if we can find a horse to place in the first six races, the rewards new well worth missing a bit of the old beauty sleep for. -enjoy!
This week’s numbers:
Placepot minimum guarantees
Fri: Sandown £50,000
Sat: Sandown £150,000
Sun: Huntingdon £50,000
NB VERY early starts: The two biggest meetings on Saturday have been expanded to 8-race cards, which means they start at 11.10 (Aintree) and 11.35 (Sandown)
Scoop6
Win Fund rollover £12,628
Bonus Fund rollover £8,353
Fortunately, we can run the Scoop6 with a more user-friendly kick off time, and all the races involved are televised on terrestrial TV.
Saturday’s Scoop6 races:
1.50 Sandown – 1m7½f Gd1 Henry VIII Nov Chase (6-declared)
2.05 Aintree – 3m2f Becher Chase (14-declared)
2.25 Sandown – 2m Rachael Blackmore Hcap Hdle (12-declared)
2.40 Aintree – 2m1f Listed Juve Hdle (10-declared)
3.15 Aintree – 2m4f Hcap Hdle (11-declared)
3.35 Sandown – 3m4½f Hcap Chase (10-declared)
ITV7 Placepots
Saturday 9th December
1.50 Sandown
2.05 Aintree
2.25 Sandown
2.40 Aintree
3.00 Sandown
3.15 Aintree
3.35 Sandown
All races televised on ITV4.