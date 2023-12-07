Midweek 5 Minutes with Ophelia Kaan

This week we chat to INTERNATIONAL PORNSTAR Ophelia Kaan and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and here UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name is Ophelia Kaan but you can also call me OK or even O for short.

Q2. Where are you from? I am originally from Colorado and have spent most my life living in different parts of the state. I really enjoy small town living but have moved away to focus on porn for a while.

Q3. Age? I just turned 40. I try to embrace each year by making it better then the year before. I work on making the aging process fun and not some dreaded ordeal. There is a part of me that just wants to lie and say I’m30 but I don’t.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have zero tattoos. I remember when they were so taboo and now everyone has one. I’m grateful that I didn’t have the money to get them when I was younger because I now know that I would get bored or regret it. I love tattoos on other people and must remind myself not to stare or ask the tattooed person a gazillion question.

Q5. Any piercings? My ears where pierced when I was young, they kept getting infected so I couldn’t continue. If my memory serves me right, I got my eyebrow pierced when I graduated either 6th or 8th grade and kept it in until I was 19. I loved that eyebrow ring. Anyway, I no longer have any piercings.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started off caming, then did some modelling which led to fetish and bondage modelling. I never thought I was pretty enough to do any of this especially porn but one day I bit the bullet and applied to some agencies. Here I am doing all this stuff I never dreamed I would ever be able to do. It’s amazing and I am beyond grateful.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been doing professional porn for 2 years now. I love it and am very happy to be doing this with my life.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have worked for Teamskeet, Missa X, Girlfiend Films, Naughty America, XXX interviews, Perv City, LA New Girl, MILF VR, Pure Mature, and more.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a scene with Virtual Taboo and Porn Dude Casting that haven’t come out. I also make my own content.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I enjoy Indie, pop, country, alternative and really all sorts of music.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? A lot of my hobbies are related to self-improvement. I would like to do some more social stuff, but I am still adjusting to my new life in porn and living in LA. I like to read and enjoy listening to audible books. I meditate and am patiently awaiting this to become easier. I try all sorts of different versions over the years. It has not been easy and the first time all I could do was scream inside my head. It was horrid but I am so persistent and stubborn that I keep doing this in hopes of some inner peace. It seems to slowly be working so no regrets.

Q12. Are you into video games? Nope but I think it’s a good hobby and maybe I should give it a try.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really watch sports but if I had to it would be basketball.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love psychological thrillers and movies that make me think. I try to limit my disturbing shows because it was a little out of hand. I am trying to rewire brain a bit and be stop the constant overload of stress hormones.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I like so many! Food is amazing and I really love pizza, Indian and Thai food.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I used to love all liquor so much so that I am now 12 years sober.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m inspired by people that have found inner peace and unconditional love.

Q18. Measurements?

Bust: 35

Waist: 28 ½

Hips : 39

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On top of a roof in a suburban neighbourhood. It was late at night, and I have no idea how visible we were to neighbors, I was so drunk…

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I really like variety, so I enjoy both. I used to think that I liked to f** more but doing porn has made me appreciate making love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I haven’t found it yet. I like them all. I just love variety.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Just when you think you know me, I change something. I have a routine until I no longer have one. Highly predictable for awhile but I am always evolving, learning and bettering my self and my life.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter @OpheliaKaan Insta @Ophelia.k1111 OnlyFans @opheliakaan10

Manyvids www.manyvids.com/Profile/1003724433/OpheliaKaan/Store/Videos/

