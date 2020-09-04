Finoah weighted to strike at Haydock

Having become well-treated, Finoah is fancied to get back to winning ways in the 7f handicap at Haydock today (4.55),

This Tom Dascombe is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance. Both those successes came last year on heavy ground.

In the last of those, Finoah made all and gamely beat Sir Busk by a neck off a mark of 89. The runner-up, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, has developed into a really smart type this season and finished second in a group 2 lasts time out off an official rating of 111.

That gives the form a strong look and Finoah went on to finish a decent fourth of 10 to Breanski at Doncaster off 93.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 86 and comes into this having shaped quite nicely last time out at Chester when a keeping on fifth of 10 to Gallipoli on fast ground.

That was Finoah’s second start of the campaign and he should now be fully tuned to do himself justice. He also gets the testing conditions he relishes for the first time this season.

So taking everything into account, Finoah has lots going for him now returned to a venue that clearly plays to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Finoah (3/1 bet365, Betfred, Unibet – BOG)