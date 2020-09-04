Mud-loving Dark Lochnagar looks ready to deliver

The mud-loving Dark Lochnagar makes plenty of appeal in the 1m 2f handicap at Haydock today (5.25) now dropped back in class.

This Keith Dalgleish trained four-year-old was last successful on a class 4 at Chester 14 months ago when scoring easily by 3 1/2 lengths on soft ground off a mark of 81.

He backed that up with two solid runs off 87, finishing third at the same venue and runner-up in a class 3 at Hamilton.

Dark Lochnagar went on to round off the campaign with a fine neck second at Doncaster in a class 3, again on heavy ground, off 86.

He is now able to race off 84, just 3lb higher than when last victorious, and shaped as if coming to hand last time out at Ayr when fuurth of nine to Glasses Up.

That was his third start of the season, having previously run in class 2 and 3 company, and this will be the first time that he will be really able to get his toe in.

Dark Lochangar also now drops back into class 4 company and gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time, so everything points to a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dark Lochnagar (6/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)