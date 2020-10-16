Florenza handicapped to strike at Redcar

With her handler back among the winners, Florenza looks weighted to run a huge race and makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 in the 7f handicap at Redcar today (2.35)

This Chris Fairhurst trained seven-year-old mare was last successful in a class 4 contest over this trip of this at Doncaster in April of last year when running on strongly to give 3lb and a neck beating to Agincourt off a mark of 82.

The runner-up has since won twice, including in Listed company, and finished second in a Group 2 to now be rated 108.

That gives form a strong look in relation to this lower grade class 6 affair and Florenza is able to race in it off 20lb lower.

Her current rating of 62 is a career-low and she showed that she retained ability on her first start this season when a 5 1/4 length fifth of 14 to Bertog over 7f at Doncaster.

Florenza also shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests when finishing a 2 1/4 length fifth of eight to Tacitly at Haydock when hampered late on after travelling well for much of the contest three starts back.

She then ran well when staying on to finish a never nearer 2 1/4 length fifth of 12 to The Big House at Catterick and comes into this on the back of a fair staying on fourth of 14 to Ugo Gregory at Ayr when I thought she didn’t get the best ride tactically.

Florenza appears to building up to belatedly getting back on the scoresheet and this looks a very winnable class 6 contest

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Florenza (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms)